Archbishop Scicluna’s Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta’s Parishes

In a series of special masses that mark the liturgical calendar for 2024, Archbishop Charles Scicluna is making his presence felt across various parishes in Valletta. His next stop? The St. Dominic parish church, where he will celebrate mass at 9:30 am on Sunday, welcoming all the faithful.

Engaging with the Faithful

Following the mass, Archbishop Scicluna will move to the Christian Doctrine Centre on St. Dominic Street, where he will engage with parishioners. The event is part of a broader initiative to foster a stronger bond between the Church and its followers, allowing for open communication and an enhanced understanding of the Catholic faith.

Live Broadcasts for All

The special mass at St. Dominic, like other events, will be broadcast live on various platforms. These include TVM, knisja.mt, Newsbook.com.mt, and 103 Malta’s Heart, allowing the faithful who cannot attend in person to partake in the spiritual experience from the comfort of their homes.

Invitation to the Community

The parish priest of St. Dominic, Michael Camilleri OP, has taken a proactive stance in encouraging parents to bring their children to mass. By emphasizing the importance of the Catholic faith and meeting ‘the living Lord Jesus’, he hopes to instil a strong sense of faith in the younger generation. He has also urged the community to prioritize attendance and extend invitations to others, fostering a communal spirit and reinforcing the Church’s role in society.

