BNN Newsroom

Archbishop Scicluna’s Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta’s Parishes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes

In a series of special masses that mark the liturgical calendar for 2024, Archbishop Charles Scicluna is making his presence felt across various parishes in Valletta. His next stop? The St. Dominic parish church, where he will celebrate mass at 9:30 am on Sunday, welcoming all the faithful.

Engaging with the Faithful

Following the mass, Archbishop Scicluna will move to the Christian Doctrine Centre on St. Dominic Street, where he will engage with parishioners. The event is part of a broader initiative to foster a stronger bond between the Church and its followers, allowing for open communication and an enhanced understanding of the Catholic faith.

Live Broadcasts for All

The special mass at St. Dominic, like other events, will be broadcast live on various platforms. These include TVM, knisja.mt, Newsbook.com.mt, and 103 Malta’s Heart, allowing the faithful who cannot attend in person to partake in the spiritual experience from the comfort of their homes.

Invitation to the Community

The parish priest of St. Dominic, Michael Camilleri OP, has taken a proactive stance in encouraging parents to bring their children to mass. By emphasizing the importance of the Catholic faith and meeting ‘the living Lord Jesus’, he hopes to instil a strong sense of faith in the younger generation. He has also urged the community to prioritize attendance and extend invitations to others, fostering a communal spirit and reinforcing the Church’s role in society.

The Archdiocese also emphasizes the option for followers to unsubscribe from emails at any time. It details the use of Mailchimp as the marketing platform, assuring subscribers that their information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing, thus maintaining an open channel of communication while respecting the privacy of the faithful.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

