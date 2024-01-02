Arada Enters Dubai Real Estate Market with Major Acquisition

Sharjah-based property developer Arada has made an impressive entrance into the Dubai real estate market with the acquisition of a prime plot in Zabeel 2. The company purchased the plot for a staggering Dh600 million from Rital Properties. This plot, measuring 138,466 square feet, is strategically located next to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and it is here that Arada plans to erect a 50-floor luxury residential tower.

Arada’s Grand Expansion in Dubai

The Zabeel 2 acquisition marks the third project of Arada in Dubai, following the Jouri Hills at Jumeirah Golf Estates and the collaborative effort with Armani Group and Tadao Ando for the Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah. The company has already announced plans for a fourth project, set to be unveiled in early 2024. This expansion aligns with Arada’s ambitions to establish itself as a key master developer in the UAE.

Dubai’s Flourishing Real Estate Market

The move by Arada comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate sector is experiencing a significant upswing, with a 37% increase in transaction value over the first nine months of the year. The Chairman of Rital Properties, Abdulla Qassem, expressed excitement about supporting projects that contribute to enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a leading destination for luxury living.

Arada’s Vision for the Future

Arada is not just expanding in Dubai. The company is also the largest developer in the northern Emirates, with three master-planned communities together valued at AED33 billion, including Aljada, Sharjah’s largest ever mixed-use community. With this new venture, Arada aims to develop 400 premium apartments offering views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the breathtaking Dubai skyline. The design work for this high-end residential project has already begun, and full project details are expected to be revealed next year.