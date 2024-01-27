Appliance Garages: The Defining Kitchen Trend of 2024

As we usher in 2024, a prevailing kitchen trend is capturing the interest of homeowners and interior designers alike - appliance garages. These specialized storage spaces are transforming kitchens into sleek, unified spaces, cleverly concealing everyday appliances like microwaves, blenders and coffee makers. Here, we delve into innovative ideas for incorporating an appliance garage into your kitchen.

The Rise of Long Vertical Cabinets

Long vertical cabinets are becoming a popular choice for appliance garages. They allow homeowners to group appliances together, eliminating the clutter on kitchen counters. For added convenience, electrical outlets can be installed at the back of these cabinets, making it easy to use appliances without moving them around.

A Dedicated Coffee Station

For coffee lovers, a dedicated coffee station is a dream come true. Cabinets can be set up to house coffee-making essentials, providing a dedicated space for brewing the perfect cup. This allows for a more organized morning routine, and keeps coffee paraphernalia neatly tucked away.

Embrace Roll-Up Doors

Roll-up doors, or tambour doors, provide a space-saving solution for appliance garages. They roll out of the way to offer extra counter space when needed, and neatly cover appliances when not in use. This type of door is a practical choice for smaller kitchens.

Opt for Lifting Doors

Lifting doors are another excellent choice for appliance garages. They offer easy access to appliances without taking up counter space, making them a suitable option for kitchens with limited space.

Incorporate Pullout Trays

Pullout trays add another layer of convenience to appliance garages. They allow appliances to be easily accessed and stored away, ensuring a tidy kitchen even after cooking a storm.

Add a Touch of Light

Motion-activated lights, like LED strips, can be added to appliance garages for functionality and style. They not only make it easier to find and use appliances but also add a modern touch to the kitchen.

Choose Glass Doors For Chic Look

Glass doors can be used for a chic look in appliance garages. They make the storage solution feel intentional and sophisticated. Choose between clear or cloudy glass to vary the visibility of the stored items, depending on your preference.

These innovative ideas highlight the functionality and design potential of appliance garages in modern kitchens, turning them into stylish and practical spaces that homeowners will love.