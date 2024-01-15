Apple's watchOS 10.2 Update: A Timer App Complication

Apple's latest software update, watchOS 10.2, released in December 2023, has brought on a series of challenges for users of its Timer app. Among the minor fixes and new features like volume controls in Fitness+ workouts and the 'Now Playing' screen auto-appearing when in proximity of an Apple HomePod smart speaker, the update has made some arguably unnecessary alterations to the Timer app interface.
A Twist in the Timer
With the introduction of the 'Recents' feature, the Timer app has grown more convoluted, particularly for users who frequently utilize common timer settings such as 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 30 minutes. Users now find themselves needing to scroll through the 'Recents' section to reach these settings - a task proving to be a challenge during activities like cooking.
Disappearance of the 'Magic Grid'
The 'magic grid', an accessible display of common timer checkpoints, has been pushed to the backseat, as 'Recents' has gained precedence at the top of the interface. The new modal presentation for setting a timer does not remember the user's last position, forcing users to scroll each time a timer needs to be set. This marks a stark departure from previous versions of watchOS, where the last position in the timer settings was retained, enabling quicker and easier timer setting.
Design Choices Under Scrutiny
Users have noted that the text has become harder to read in the updated version, and the significant plus button for adding new timers is rendered redundant for users who seldom need to create new timer settings. Instead, they rely on Siri for one-off timers. The author of the article suggests reverting to the previous version's feature of maintaining the last position in the modal view for a more user-friendly experience.
As of now, Apple has not commented on these concerns. However, the tech community is hopeful that their feedback will be taken into account in future updates.