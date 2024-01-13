Apple’s Vision Pro Headset: A Mystery USB-C Adapter Sparks Curiosity

Apple’s Vision Pro headset, a highly anticipated product slated for release in early 2024, has sparked curiosity and speculation among viewers of the company’s Platforms State of the Union video. The headset, expected to be released on February 2, 2024, in the US, was spotted featuring a USB-C adapter on its right side, leading to conjectures about its purpose on social media.

A Mysterious Adapter

While the USB-C adapter seems to be connected to a Mac Studio via a USB-C cable, no concrete confirmation has been made regarding this connection. The adapter’s positioning, unrelated to the power supply as indicated by an external battery pack on the headset’s opposite side, raises further questions about its function. A prevailing theory suggests that it could facilitate a direct link to a Mac, potentially for the development of visionOS applications within Xcode.

An Array of Features

The Vision Pro headset, set to launch at a price of $3,499, comes with an array of features and accessories. From dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, 16GB of unified memory to the inclusion of solo knit band, dual loop band, light sticker, light seal cushion, front cover, polishing cloth, battery, USB-C cable, and a USB-C power adapter. The headset will initially launch in a single 256GB variant in the US, with other countries to follow later.

The Vision Pro Experience

Apple’s Vision Pro headset promises a mixed reality experience, seamlessly blending digital content with the physical world. Crafted from aluminum, glass, and carbon fiber, the headset boasts state-of-the-art hardware including two 4K micro OLED panels, 12 cameras, LiDAR and IR sensors, two Apple Silicon chips, and runs on a new operating system, visionOS. This OS supports real-time rendering and a 3D interface, promising an unparalleled user experience.

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro headset will begin on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The pre-order process will require a facial scan with a compatible Apple device with Face ID. Apple plans to distribute developer kits in July, which may shed more light on the headset’s features and the purpose of the mysterious adapter.