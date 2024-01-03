Apple’s New Patent Hints at Revival of Smart Battery Case

Apple’s possible revival of its Smart Battery Case has been hinted at in a new patent filed on June 22, 2023, and granted on December 28, 2023. The patent, labeled “Case for portable electronic devices,” introduces a case that incorporates a built-in battery pack. This innovative design, capable of enveloping a device like an iPhone, could potentially render the need for a separate portable charger obsolete.

A Modular Case with Multi-Device Charging

The patent documentation suggests a modular approach to the case design. The user would be able to fit the case onto an iPhone and then attach it to a larger frame that includes additional functionalities and an enhanced battery. The abstract of the patent indicates that the case can operate with both a portable electronic device and a battery device that can connect to another external device. This implies that the case could charge the device it’s housing as well as other external devices, possibly through a tethering mechanism.

Integrating iPhone 15’s Reverse Charging Feature

The case might also harness the reverse charging feature found in the iPhone 15. While the exact details in the patent remain intentionally vague, possibly to accommodate future enhancements, it signifies that Apple is considering integrating this technology into upcoming case designs.

Patent Indicates Possible Future Developments

However, it’s important to note that while the patent is suggestive of Apple’s potential future developments, it does not guarantee that the product will come to market. Patents often serve as a window into a company’s innovative thought process and potential technological advancements, but not every patent translates into a market-ready product. This patent, nonetheless, shows that Apple is exploring the terrain of integrated charging solutions in its device accessories.