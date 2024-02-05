Apple Vision Pro's Unexpected Limitation: VR Porn Incompatibility

The Apple Vision Pro, a high-end virtual reality headset priced at $3,500, has stirred up a wave of anticipation among VR enthusiasts. However, the excitement has taken an unexpected turn as users discovered that the device is incompatible with the most common format of VR pornography: the 180-degree side-by-side video format. This discovery has sparked a flurry of disappointment and discussions within online communities, especially on the r/oculusnsfw subreddit.

Disappointment Among the Community

Members of the r/oculusnsfw subreddit, a popular forum for adult VR content enthusiasts, voiced their dissatisfaction with the Apple Vision Pro's unexpected limitation. Ironically, the device has been humorously referred to as a 'chastity belt' due to its inability to play explicit content. Prior to the device's release, discussions had revolved around the potential advancements the Vision Pro could bring to the VR porn experience. Now, the dialogue has switched to seeking solutions to bypass the device's restrictions.

High Price and Limited Compatibility

Adding to the dissatisfaction is the device's high price tag. The Vision Pro has faced criticism not only for its lack of compatibility with VR porn, but also for its cost. Users are now suggesting alternatives like the Meta Quest, which provides a more affordable VR experience without compromising on content compatibility. Moreover, the issue highlights the broader challenges of ensuring that new VR technology aligns with existing content formats.

Potential Workarounds and Future Fixes

Despite the setback, the community is actively seeking workarounds. Some users have suggested potential solutions, but none have proved effective thus far. Speculation abounds that Apple might introduce a Safari/WebXR 'fix' in the future, although the company has yet to comment on the issue. For now, the Vision Pro does support remote control of sextech devices through a third-party app, offering at least some form of adult entertainment compatibility.

In conclusion, the Apple Vision Pro's launch has illuminated the significant interest in using VR technology for adult entertainment and the challenges of ensuring compatibility with existing content formats. Until a solution is found, it may not be a suitable investment for users specifically interested in watching VR porn.