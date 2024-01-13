en English
Apple Vision Pro: A Leap Into the Future with Exclusive Keynote App Features

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Apple Inc. raises the stakes with its latest technological marvel, the Apple Vision Pro. The mixed-reality headset, announced at WWDC 2023, is slated for release on February 2, 2024. This cutting-edge device boasts a new operating system, visionOS, which is an optimized version of the iPadOS, offering a stunning, immersive user interface.

Unveiling the visionOS

The Lifeblood of Apple Vision Pro, visionOS, promises to revolutionize the way users interact with technology. A peek into the new interface shows a translucent design that promotes a sense of depth and space, a significant leap in the realm of user experiences. The operating system is fine-tuned for the device’s new hardware, ensuring seamless performance.

The Keynote App for visionOS

One of the highlights of the visionOS is the exclusive Keynote app, which has been redesigned to exploit the device’s unique capabilities. The leaked screenshot reveals a side-bar for slides, a bottom toolbar for editing, and top buttons for sharing and settings, all designed to enhance usability. In presentation mode, the environment dims focusing on the content, supplemented by a floating panel for slide previews and controls. The Keynote app also supports AirPlay mirroring and control with Vision Pro, offering an unmatched presentation experience.

App Compatibility and Pricing

Currently, Keynote and TestFlight are the only apps with native versions for visionOS available on the App Store. Other apps like GarageBand and Final Cut Pro can run in compatibility mode, while iMovie remains incompatible. The Apple Vision Pro, with its 256GB storage configuration, is priced at $3,499, setting a new benchmark for mixed-reality devices.

This transformative technology, courtesy of Apple Inc., is all set to redefine boundaries, pushing the envelope of what’s possible in the digital domain. The release of the Apple Vision Pro marks a pivotal chapter in the annals of technological evolution, promising an immersive future ahead.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

