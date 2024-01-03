en English
BNN Newsroom

Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 17.3: A Closer Look

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 17.3: A Closer Look

Apple has taken a step ahead in its software development journey as it seeds the second beta of tvOS 17.3, following the successful release of tvOS 17.2. This is a crucial move for the tech giant, as it continues to make strides in refining its operating system. The specific updates and alterations incorporated in the new beta, however, remain under wraps, prompting speculation among users and industry experts alike.

Anticipated Enhancements

One of the most anticipated features that Apple may continue to work on is the Apple Music Collaborative Playlist. This feature saw its first light during the iOS 17.2 beta phase, only to be removed later. In the tvOS 17.2 version, users could observe if a playlist had collaborators, but the ability to create collaborative playlists was missing. There is hope among users that tvOS 17.3 beta 1 will bridge this gap.

Potential Changes

Another area where improvements are expected is the Apple TV app. The speculation is fuelled by the fact that the iTunes Movies application, which could be accessed but not operated in the stable version, might be removed in tvOS 17.3. These potential changes are seen as Apple’s strategy to streamline and enhance the user experience.

Concurrent Developments

Alongside the tvOS beta, Apple is also seeding second betas for iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and macOS 14.3, reflecting a comprehensive development strategy. The previous tvOS 17.2 update came with several new features, the details of which are expected to be revealed soon. As Apple continues to innovate, users and developers eagerly await the unveiling of the specifics.

BNN Correspondents
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

