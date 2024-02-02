Apple Releases Comprehensive Cleaning Guidelines for Vision Pro Headset

Apple, the tech titan, has released a thorough guide outlining how to correctly clean the Vision Pro headset and its components, emphasizing the necessity of gentle cleaning methods to avoid potential damage. A striking departure from the use of common high-strength disinfectants, Apple's advice highlights a more delicate approach to maintaining the device's longevity.

Emphasizing Gentle Cleaning Methods

The company strongly advises against using harsh disinfectants like isopropyl alcohol, Windex, and Clorox. Instead, Apple recommends using a dry or slightly damp cloth for general cleaning. This is a marked shift from the typical cleaning methods we've become accustomed to, showcasing Apple's commitment to ensuring the longevity and quality of its products.

Specific Cleaning Instructions for Each Component

When it comes to the cover glass, Apple suggests using a clean, dry microfiber cloth. If necessary, ZEISS cleaning fluid can be applied. It's crucial to store the polishing cloth in a clean bag, as this prevents it from attracting particles that may scratch the headset. The inner displays should be cleaned using a microfiber cloth and ZEISS cleaning spray. The optical inserts must be removed for cleaning, which can be carried out using ZEISS products or lukewarm water.

For debris removal, Apple recommends using a lint-free cloth, a soft bristle brush, or non-tacky tape. Stains on the curtain around the displays can be tackled with a damp cloth, but it's important to avoid wetting the displays themselves. The Light Seal, cushion, head bands, and cover can be washed using a mixture of fragrance-free dish soap and warm water.

Procedure for Cleaning Audio Straps, Battery, and Power Cable

Meanwhile, the Audio Straps should be cleaned using a lint-free cloth dampened with water and hypoallergenic soap. Lastly, the battery and power cable should be cleaned using a damp cloth, making sure they are completely dry before reconnecting to the Vision Pro. This wealth of detailed cleaning instructions further underscores Apple's dedication to product maintenance and user satisfaction.