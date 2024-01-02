en English
BNN Newsroom

Apple iOS 17.2 Users Report Persistent Bugs with Find My App

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Apple iOS 17.2 Users Report Persistent Bugs with Find My App

Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 17.2, is under scrutiny as users report a persistent bug affecting the live location updates on the ‘Find My’ app. The glitch, which forces users to force quit and restart the app to temporarily fix the issue, has sparked frustration among the Apple community, highlighting an ongoing issue with the tech giant’s software quality assurance (QA) processes.

Unresolved issues hinder user experience

The problem with the ‘Find My’ app is not simply an isolated issue. It forms part of a larger narrative of software updates introducing new problems, impacting the overall user experience. This particular bug interferes with the real-time tracking functionality, a core feature of the ‘Find My’ app, underscoring the severity of the problem.

Calls for a revamped QA process

This recurring problem has led to calls from users for Apple to allocate more resources towards QA. The goal is to ensure a more stable and reliable user experience with each software release. The concerns raised suggest that the current QA processes may not be thorough enough to prevent such bugs from making it into final releases.

More than ‘Find My’ app at stake

Alongside the ‘Find My’ app glitch, iOS 17.2 users have also reported network connectivity issues and problems with their devices overheating after installing the update. While solutions have been suggested, including deleting VPN profiles, resetting network settings, or even installing the iOS 17.3 beta version, these are mere temporary fixes. The issues have been acknowledged in Japan and China, with Apple stating that the main focus of the update was to fix a bug draining the battery at a faster pace.

In conclusion, the persistent issues with iOS 17.2 highlight the need for more vigorous QA processes at Apple. Users are calling for more resources to be allocated to QA, as they seek a more stable and reliable user experience with each software release. The tech giant will surely be under increased pressure to address these concerns in upcoming updates.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

