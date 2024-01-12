Apple Doubles Tracking Limit on Find My App to 32 Items

In an unobtrusive yet significant update, Apple has officially increased the item tracking limit on its Find My app from 16 to 32. This change, acknowledged in a recently revised support document, enables users to track double the number of Find My compatible items, including AirTags, AirPods, and other third-party accessories. This development is a boon for power users with a growing collection of devices.

Expansion in Item Tracking Limit

The expansion allows users to monitor up to 32 Find My compatible items via the secure Bluetooth technology of the Find My network. The update further elucidates that each unit of an item, regardless of its generation, is counted as a separate item. This increase in the tracking limit is a welcome move for users with an expanding array of Apple devices.

Item Categorization in Find My App

The Find My app organizes connected devices into three tabs: People, Devices, and Items. The Items category, which includes AirTags, AirPods, and Beats headphones, is distinct from the Devices category. This distinction means that these products contribute more rapidly to the item limit. For instance, AirPods Max are considered as one item, first-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro as two, and the second-generation AirPods Pro as three separate items because each earbud and the case can be individually tracked.

Implications of the Update

This upgrade in the tracking limit was possibly implemented with the iOS 16 update. However, Apple only recently updated the support document to inform users of this enhancement. The move indicates Apple’s commitment to bolstering the user experience, ensuring that individuals can conveniently locate their belongings. The increased limit, coupled with the Find My network’s massive crowdsourced network from over 1.8 billion iPhone, iPad, and Mac installed base, gives Apple a unique advantage for tracking lost or misplaced items.