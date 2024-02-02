Kolkata's Apollo Cancer Centre Unveils 'Unmask Cancer' Campaign to Combat Stigma and Misconceptions Surrounding Cancer Survivors

In a commendable initiative, Kolkata's Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) has launched a campaign titled 'Unmask Cancer.' This campaign aims to dismantle the prevalent misconceptions about cancer and combat the stigma that cancer survivors frequently encounter in society. The 'Unmask Cancer' campaign is not merely an awareness drive but a call to action for the community to create a supportive and encouraging environment for those who have fought and conquered cancer.

The Centrepiece: A Social Experiment Video

The heart of this campaign is a compelling social experiment video that unflinchingly portrays the adverse effects of discrimination on individuals who have battled cancer. The video serves as a powerful reminder of the emotional trauma cancer survivors face due to societal prejudice and urges viewers to reassess their attitudes and biases.

Corporate and Societal Engagement

The 'Unmask Cancer' campaign extends beyond the digital sphere and into corporate and societal arenas. Through inclusive activities and engagements, ACC seeks to foster an empathetic understanding of the challenges faced by cancer survivors, promoting a shift in societal attitudes.

A Call for Cancer Sensitization

One of the core components of the campaign is the Cancer Sensitization Session. Led by a team of seasoned oncologists and brave survivors, these sessions are designed to educate the public about the realities of cancer, dispelling myths and misconceptions. The initiative is bolstered by testimonials from cancer survivors and medical professionals, underscoring the critical need to establish a society that actively supports and uplifts cancer survivors.