APCC Leader Y.S. Sharmila Stages Protest; Demands Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh

On February 2, 2024, Y.S. Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led a vigorous protest in Delhi at the A.P. Bhavan, demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh—a commitment enshrined in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. The protest saw the participation of several party leaders, workers, and prominent Congress members, including AICC in-charge for A.P. Manickam Tagore, former MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao.

Challenging the Central Government

With placards held high and slogans resonating through the air, the protestors directed their ire towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for their failure to deliver on the promises made to the state. Sharmila brought to light the BJP's 2014 election manifesto, which had pledged to grant SCS to the residual state for 10 years—a stark contrast to the five years proposed by the Congress party.

Accusations of Betrayal

Sharmila accused Narendra Modi of betrayal and criticized the 25 MPs from Andhra Pradesh for their failure to hold the Centre accountable. She stated, "Our people are suffering while those in power remain silent." The protest served as a platform for Sharmila to voice her concerns and draw attention to the plight of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Seeking Support from INDIA Bloc

Prior to the protest, Sharmila held meetings with leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Sharad Pawar of NCP, DMK's Tiruchi N. Siva, and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, to discuss Andhra Pradesh's cause. The leaders assured their support, highlighting the larger political implications of the struggle for SCS. The protest in Delhi, therefore, reflects a concerted effort by the APCC to gain national attention and support for Andhra Pradesh's fight for SCS.