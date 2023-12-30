Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress and Opposition at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently made headlines with his fiery critique of the Indian National Congress during the ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Jhanduta, Himachal Pradesh. Thakur went on the offensive, branding the Congress as ‘anti-development’ and accusing it of shifting its focus to caste surveys and regionalism in the aftermath of electoral losses. This, he argued, was a stark contrast to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has remained steadfast in delivering public welfare schemes directly to the doorsteps of citizens.

Aiming for a Developed India by 2047

Thakur seized the opportunity to emphasize the central government’s commitment to building a developed India by 2047. This vision, he explained, was being realized through various welfare schemes that have already benefited lakhs of people across different states. The ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra,’ according to Thakur, has played a crucial role in raising awareness and increasing the accessibility of these schemes to the public.

Targeting the Opposition

In addition to his critique of the Congress, Thakur launched an attack on the opposition INDIA alliance, questioning their coordination concerning seat sharing. He cast doubt on their ability to deliver justice to the people, painting a picture of an opposition plagued by disarray and dysfunction. The Union Minister’s remarks add a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse, highlighting the contrast between his party’s development-focused agenda and the opposition’s alleged lack of coordination and focus.

Controversy and Criticism

Thakur didn’t hold back in his criticism, accusing the Congress of working with the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and failing to provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also highlighted the BJP’s commitment to good governance, development, and welfare politics, while accusing the opposition INDIA bloc of visiting Manipur as a ‘mere show-off’ and referring to them as an ‘alliance of thugs’.