en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress and Opposition at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:20 am EST
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress and Opposition at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently made headlines with his fiery critique of the Indian National Congress during the ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Jhanduta, Himachal Pradesh. Thakur went on the offensive, branding the Congress as ‘anti-development’ and accusing it of shifting its focus to caste surveys and regionalism in the aftermath of electoral losses. This, he argued, was a stark contrast to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has remained steadfast in delivering public welfare schemes directly to the doorsteps of citizens.

Aiming for a Developed India by 2047

Thakur seized the opportunity to emphasize the central government’s commitment to building a developed India by 2047. This vision, he explained, was being realized through various welfare schemes that have already benefited lakhs of people across different states. The ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra,’ according to Thakur, has played a crucial role in raising awareness and increasing the accessibility of these schemes to the public.

Targeting the Opposition

In addition to his critique of the Congress, Thakur launched an attack on the opposition INDIA alliance, questioning their coordination concerning seat sharing. He cast doubt on their ability to deliver justice to the people, painting a picture of an opposition plagued by disarray and dysfunction. The Union Minister’s remarks add a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse, highlighting the contrast between his party’s development-focused agenda and the opposition’s alleged lack of coordination and focus.

Controversy and Criticism

Thakur didn’t hold back in his criticism, accusing the Congress of working with the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and failing to provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also highlighted the BJP’s commitment to good governance, development, and welfare politics, while accusing the opposition INDIA bloc of visiting Manipur as a ‘mere show-off’ and referring to them as an ‘alliance of thugs’.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dean Keirle's Vision for Jersey: Addressing Cost of Living Crisis and Advocating Peace

By Sakchi Khandelwal

President Petro's Bold Move: Offering a 'Financial Pact' to Armed Groups

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Unique Waterfront Property in Oregon Listed with 'No-Sleeping' Rule

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Sister Wives' Meri and Christine Brown Discuss Coyote Pass and Family Changes

By BNN Correspondents

VIWMA Furthers Community Engagement and Environmental Stewardship with ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 hours
VIWMA Furthers Community Engagement and Environmental Stewardship with ...
heart comment 0
SoundGuys’ Top Audio Gear of 2023: From Podcasting to Gaming

By Wojciech Zylm

SoundGuys' Top Audio Gear of 2023: From Podcasting to Gaming
ZDNET’s High Editorial Standards and the Anticipated Tech Boom

By BNN Correspondents

ZDNET's High Editorial Standards and the Anticipated Tech Boom
Police Departments Employ Community Engagement to Solve Missing Persons Cases

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Police Departments Employ Community Engagement to Solve Missing Persons Cases
Grand Award Ceremony Honors Over 1,200 Achievers From Diverse Fields

By BNN Correspondents

Grand Award Ceremony Honors Over 1,200 Achievers From Diverse Fields
Latest Headlines
World News
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System
42 seconds
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Unveils Intricacies of the Collegium System
Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government
1 min
Election Commission of Pakistan Blocks Privatization Moves by Caretaker Government
Privacy Concerns Surface as Telecom Bill 2023 Sparks Debate
1 min
Privacy Concerns Surface as Telecom Bill 2023 Sparks Debate
Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
2 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting
2 mins
U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting
Phoenix Suns Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets: A Testament to Teamwork
2 mins
Phoenix Suns Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets: A Testament to Teamwork
Verhaeghe's Game-Winner Propels Panthers to Victory over Rangers
3 mins
Verhaeghe's Game-Winner Propels Panthers to Victory over Rangers
A Tragic Incident Sparks Conversation about Mental Health in Samoa
3 mins
A Tragic Incident Sparks Conversation about Mental Health in Samoa
Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
5 mins
Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
6 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
46 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app