Africa's Travel Indaba 2024 to Showcase Tourism, Culture, and Economic Impact

As the world gears up for Africa's Travel Indaba (ATI) 2024, the global travel industry is abuzz with anticipation. The event, scheduled to take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, from May 13 to 16, 2024, has seen a surge in applications from both buyers and exhibitors.

Significantly, ATI 2024 is set against the backdrop of South Africa's 30th anniversary of democracy—a momentous occasion that adds a deeper resonance to the event. The acting CEO of South African Tourism, Nombulelo Guliwe, encapsulated this sentiment, describing ATI 2024 as a celebration of Africa's tourism, culture, and hospitality. This sentiment echoes the spirit of the 2023 edition, which witnessed over 8,600 delegates and hosted 21,000 meetings, reflecting the event's expansive impact and reach.

ATI 2024: More Than Just an Event

Reiterating the economic and promotional benefits of ATI 2024, Sibusiso Gumbi, the acting CEO of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, and eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda emphasized the event's potential to boost the province and the city of Durban. The event is more than just a gathering of travel professionals—it's an opportunity to showcase new tourism developments and support emerging tourism entrepreneurs.

Lindiwe Rakharebe, the CEO of Durban ICC, also echoed the enthusiasm for the upcoming event. She emphasized that ATI 2024 would serve as a platform to highlight Africa's diverse offerings to the global travel industry—an industry eagerly awaiting the event. Registration for ATI 2024 is ongoing, with specific dates announced for different participant categories.