Anticipated Resignation of Bihar's Chief Minister to Reshape Indian Politics

India's political landscape is on the brink of profound transformation as Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is expected to tender his resignation on January 28th. This step could result in his departure from the Mahagathbandhan, also known as the grand alliance, a coalition of the country's political parties.

Anticipated Resignation

A report from the news agency PTI, based on an inside source who prefers to remain unnamed, indicates that Kumar's resignation could be imminent. While it might happen as early as the evening of January 27th, it is almost certain to take place by the morning of the following day.

Pre-resignation Proceedings

Before tendering his resignation, Kumar, who also holds the position of president of the Janata Dal (United) party, plans to convene a customary meeting with the legislature party. In anticipation of an eventful day ahead, government offices, including the secretariat, have been directed to maintain operations on Sunday, which is usually a day off.

Political Ramifications

This unexpected development could lead to the formation of a new government, potentially supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, at a recent party meeting, state BJP leaders chose to withhold official support for Kumar until he officially relinquishes his position. Less than three years ago, Kumar had distanced himself from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). BJP insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, have revealed that their top leadership has advised them to postpone any formal announcement of support until after Kumar's resignation.