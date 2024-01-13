en English
BNN Newsroom

Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern’s Wedding

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern’s Wedding

In an unexpected turn of events, the nuptials of New Zealand’s former Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her partner, Clarke Gayford, were marred by the presence of anti-vaccination protesters outside their wedding venue, the Craggy Range vineyard in Havelock North.

Protest and Provocation

A small, yet vocal, group demonstrated their opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates. One male protester bore a sign declaring ‘Lest we forget jab mandates’. In another corner, a group of four women made their sentiments known—one holding a placard that read, “This s— is bananas”, while another wielded a boombox broadcasting anti-vaccination rhetoric.

Security Measures and Venue Details

Security measures were heightened to ensure the couple’s and guests’ safety. Patrol vehicles and police presence were conspicuous around the vineyard. The venue, dubbed the “most Instagrammable vineyard in the world,” is nestled near Mata Peak. It boasts a renowned restaurant, garden cottages, and luxury lodges. The entire venue was booked exclusively for Ardern and Gayford’s wedding.

Notable Attendees

The guest list was sprinkled with notable figures, including Labor leader Chris Hipkins and his wife, Jade, among others. Despite the disruptions, the wedding proceeded as planned, with the couple and their guests enjoying the festivities amidst the stunning vineyard backdrop.

In a world still grappling with the effects of the pandemic, the protesters’ presence at the wedding venue served as a stark reminder of the ongoing divisions and debates surrounding vaccination mandates. As the couple celebrated their union, the echoes of the protest served as a poignant backdrop to what should have been a day of pure joy.

BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

