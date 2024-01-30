Anthem Entertainment Acquires Catalog from Creative Nation

Anthem Entertainment has made a significant move in the Nashville music publishing scene by acquiring a catalog of music from Creative Nation, an entertainment company co-founded by songwriting duo Beth and Luke Laird. The acquisition marks the continued momentum of Anthem's Nashville publishing team and includes an impressive portfolio of over 20 number one hits and 60-plus radio singles.

The Rich Catalog

The catalog acquired by Anthem Entertainment features a multi-genre mix of major hits, including 'Hard To Forget' by Sam Hunt and 'Watermelon Sugar' by Harry Styles. Other noteworthy artists represented in the catalog include Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood.

Notable Figures Behind the Deal

The acquisition was made possible due to the efforts of Derek Crownover, Megan Pekar, and John Rolfe of Loeb and Loeb, who facilitated the transaction. However, the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

Creative Nation's Legacy and Future

Established in 2011, Creative Nation focuses on publishing and artist development in the country music genre. The company's co-founders, Luke Laird, a three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter, and Beth Laird, shared their excitement and gratitude following the acquisition. Despite the sale, Beth Laird expressed enthusiasm for the future of Creative Nation, highlighting its unwavering commitment to artist development. Luke Laird also expressed his gratitude towards Anthem for recognizing the value of their work.