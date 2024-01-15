en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future

The annual Young Person Employability Partnership: Sharing Skills for Life event, a collaborative endeavour by Boehringer Ingelheim, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), CoDevelop Consulting, and Health Innovation Manchester, made its return with the aim of furnishing young people with a clear perspective of life after college. The event, which was graced by the presence of the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, turned the spotlight on the UK life sciences sector and sought to endow students with crucial workplace skills.

Building Resilience, Self-Awareness, and Entrepreneurial Mindset

The event focused on instilling resilience, self-awareness, and an entrepreneurial mindset in the participants, all of which are considered vital skills in the modern workplace. It also endeavoured to promote technical education and employment opportunities in Greater Manchester, aligning perfectly with the region’s ambitious objective to become the first integrated technical education city-region.

Creating Pathways to Future Employment

Through interactive workshops and close engagement with industry leaders, the event served as a window into the world of life sciences, offering students an understanding of the different career paths within the sector and the skills required for future employment. The event redefined partnership dynamics by not only providing students insights into the industry but also helping them develop skills they might not use until they start employment.

Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Community Well-being

Health Innovation Manchester underscored the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in young people to support future advancements in healthcare. Boehringer Ingelheim further highlighted the intrinsic link between employment and health, demonstrating their commitment to community well-being through such initiatives. The event also focused on building collaborations with other industries and partners to ensure a sustainable, brighter future where employment has a positive, long-term impact on community well-being and health.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
U.S. and Australia Reveal Divergent Approaches on 100th Day of Gaza Conflict
On the 100th day of the ongoing war in Gaza, the United States and Australia have revealed divergent perspectives and efforts on the conflict. John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, recently declared on CBS that the U.S. has been in talks with Israel regarding a shift to ‘low-intensity operations’ in Gaza,
U.S. and Australia Reveal Divergent Approaches on 100th Day of Gaza Conflict
Controversy Surrounds Oldwell House Extension in Dummer Amid Neighbors' Objections
11 mins ago
Controversy Surrounds Oldwell House Extension in Dummer Amid Neighbors' Objections
Apple's Vision Pro XR Headset: A Glimpse into the Future of Mixed Reality
11 mins ago
Apple's Vision Pro XR Headset: A Glimpse into the Future of Mixed Reality
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy
2 seconds ago
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
3 seconds ago
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Conveyancing Association Revamps Best Practice Guide, Aims for Enhanced Home Moving Experience
10 mins ago
Conveyancing Association Revamps Best Practice Guide, Aims for Enhanced Home Moving Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
16 seconds
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
17 seconds
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
23 seconds
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
52 seconds
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
3 mins
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
3 mins
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
5 mins
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
5 mins
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
5 mins
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app