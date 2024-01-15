Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future

The annual Young Person Employability Partnership: Sharing Skills for Life event, a collaborative endeavour by Boehringer Ingelheim, Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), CoDevelop Consulting, and Health Innovation Manchester, made its return with the aim of furnishing young people with a clear perspective of life after college. The event, which was graced by the presence of the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, turned the spotlight on the UK life sciences sector and sought to endow students with crucial workplace skills.

Building Resilience, Self-Awareness, and Entrepreneurial Mindset

The event focused on instilling resilience, self-awareness, and an entrepreneurial mindset in the participants, all of which are considered vital skills in the modern workplace. It also endeavoured to promote technical education and employment opportunities in Greater Manchester, aligning perfectly with the region’s ambitious objective to become the first integrated technical education city-region.

Creating Pathways to Future Employment

Through interactive workshops and close engagement with industry leaders, the event served as a window into the world of life sciences, offering students an understanding of the different career paths within the sector and the skills required for future employment. The event redefined partnership dynamics by not only providing students insights into the industry but also helping them develop skills they might not use until they start employment.

Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Community Well-being

Health Innovation Manchester underscored the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in young people to support future advancements in healthcare. Boehringer Ingelheim further highlighted the intrinsic link between employment and health, demonstrating their commitment to community well-being through such initiatives. The event also focused on building collaborations with other industries and partners to ensure a sustainable, brighter future where employment has a positive, long-term impact on community well-being and health.