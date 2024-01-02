en English
BNN Newsroom

Anne Hegerty’s Victory on ‘The Chase’ Sparks Controversy and Social Media Outrage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Anne Hegerty's Victory on 'The Chase' Sparks Controversy and Social Media Outrage

In a recent episode of the much-loved quiz show ‘The Chase’, viewers were left unfulfilled and took to social media to voice their discontent. Anne Hegerty, a long-standing ‘chaser’ on the show, managed to outsmart three contestants in a nail-biting final round. The contestants, who were playing for a combined total of £15,000, were left empty-handed after Hegerty correctly answered 20 out of 21 questions, leading to their defeat.

Viewers’ Outrage on Social Media

Viewers of the show were quick to express their disappointment on various social media platforms. They criticised the show’s producers, suggesting that Hegerty was fed an easier set of questions, which they believed contributed significantly to the contestants’ loss. The hashtag #TheChase became a vessel for this frustration, with many fans using it to express their dissatisfaction about the perceived inequality in the difficulty level of the questions.

A Mixed Reaction

Despite the uproar, there were some viewers who came to Hegerty’s defence. These fans praised Hegerty’s impressive performance on the show, asserting that her victory was well-deserved and a result of her extensive knowledge rather than the alleged disparity in question difficulty. Hegerty herself commented on the win, stating that she was not conscious of the ticking clock during the final round, suggesting that she was solely focused on delivering correct answers to the best of her ability.

Controversy Unfolding

This incident has reignited the ongoing debate about the fairness of popular quiz shows. The controversy surrounding ‘The Chase’ episode not only points to the need for transparency in the formulation of questions but also underscores the importance of maintaining a level playing field in such competitive environments. It remains to be seen how the producers of ‘The Chase’ will address these concerns in future episodes.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

