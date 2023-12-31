Anna Faris Surprises Best Friend with Heartwarming Renovation on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Actress Anna Faris, renowned for her performance in ‘Overboard’, recently participated in the HGTV’s heartwarming show, ‘Celebrity IOU’. In a forthcoming episode, she teams up with Drew and Jonathan Scott, the popular faces of ‘Property Brothers’, to surprise her best friend, Amanda, with a stunning kitchen and dining room renovation.

A 24-Year Friendship Celebrated through a Makeover

Faris and Amanda share a bond of friendship that spans over 24 years. It is this enduring relationship, and the support they have provided each other through challenging times, that inspired Faris to honor Amanda with this special gift. In an exclusive preview shared by PEOPLE magazine, Faris is seen actively involved in the demolition of the kitchen, humorously referencing her acting skills in the process.

Anna Faris’s Dedication and Involvement

Despite his occasional absence from the site, Drew Scott, aged 45, acknowledged the extra effort and dedication of Faris. He applauded her deep involvement, which was characterized by her stepping in for him on certain days, reflecting her commitment to the renovation project.

‘Celebrity IOU’: A Platform for Gratitude

‘Celebrity IOU’ is a unique show, offering celebrities a platform to express their gratitude by renovating the homes of those close to them. The list of celebrities who have previously graced the show includes Heidi Klum, Jay Leno, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Taraji P. Henson, and Emma Roberts. Jonathan Scott described the experience as emotionally moving, highlighting the genuine desire of celebrities to give back to people who have significantly impacted their lives.

The latest episode, featuring Faris’s special renovation for Amanda, is scheduled to premiere on January 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, adding a touch of warmth and friendship to the New Year celebrations.