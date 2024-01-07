Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Disputes Ignite Controversy on Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, two contestants on Bigg Boss 17, have been making waves due to their frequent on-screen disagreements. Recently, during a task, Ankita, who is serving as the captain, called Vicky ‘Faltu’, sparking an intense argument. The spat started when Ankita accused Vicky of unnecessarily meddling in other people’s disputes. Vicky expressed his dismay at her choice of words, reminding her of their relationship, which seemed to have slipped her mind.

Conflict on Bigg Boss 17

The promo video for an upcoming episode also showcased a moment where actor Salman Khan danced with Tabu. Meanwhile, another contestant, Munawar, engaged in a tussle with Mannara. In another segment, Ankita displayed signs of possessiveness when she noticed Vicky having dinner with Mannara Chopra, triggering yet another confrontation. Despite Vicky’s efforts to understand Ankita’s reactions, she expressed discomfort with his closeness to other women in the house.

Controversy Surrounding Vicky Jain

Furthermore, controversy emerged when Vicky was spotted holding hands with co-contestant Sana Raees, causing indignation among Ankita’s fans. Ayesha Khan, upon viewing the footage, voiced her opinion on the incident. All these incidents have stirred up a storm on social media, with netizens reacting strongly to the duo’s fights, leading to widespread debate and controversy.

Impact on their Relationship

Vicky disclosed that Ankita’s behaviour had alienated his friends, leading to a heated exchange. Ankita, on the other hand, expressed her irritation at Vicky’s disrespectful gestures, causing a shockwave in their relationship. These events have left the audience of Bigg Boss 17 on tenterhooks, eagerly waiting to see how the couple’s relationship evolves under the spotlight.