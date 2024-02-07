Aniston, Schwimmer 'Forget' in Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl commercials are known for their star power and wit, and this year's Uber Eats' ad featuring Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer is no exception. Known for their roles as Rachel Green and Ross Gellar on the iconic television show 'Friends,' the pair add a dash of humor to the food delivery service's latest commercial.

Advertisment

'Friends' Reunion With a Twist

Playing on the theme of 'forgetting,' the ad spot sees Aniston humorously pretending to forget Schwimmer during an awkward reunion. Schwimmer, in an attempt to jog her memory, reminds her of their decade-long work history on 'Friends.' Aniston, feigning recognition, responds with a playful, 'Oh, you're that guy!'

Star-Studded Humor

Advertisment

But Aniston and Schwimmer aren't the only ones bringing the laughs. The commercial also features other celebrities like Usher and the Beckhams, each 'forgetting' important details. Usher humorously dismisses his own halftime show performance, while the Beckhams seemingly forget the Spice Girls, adding layers of humor and nostalgia to the ad's narrative.

Rumors and Reunions

The commercial not only plays on the theme of forgetting to add items to an Uber Eats order, but also subtly references the longstanding rumors of a romance between Aniston and Schwimmer. These rumors resurfaced in 2021 after the 'Friends' reunion special aired, with sources alleging the co-stars had rekindled a connection, spending time together and texting frequently. However, both Aniston and Schwimmer have since dispelled these rumors. Aniston humorously addressed the alleged relationship, and their quick dismissal, in a recent interview with Marie Claire Australia.