Anglian Water Pledges to Avert Tree Mortality in Cambridge Sewage Works

Anglian Water, a leading water company in the UK, has pledged to avoid a repetition of the A14 tree mortality incident in the upcoming Cambridge sewage works. The company has submitted a Development Consent Order (DCO) application for the construction of the new Cambridge Waste Water Treatment Plant at Honey Hill. The project is part of an ambitious plan to liberate land for the development of approximately 8,000 homes in North East Cambridge.

Addressing Tree Mortality Concerns

In a recent DCO hearing, concerns were voiced regarding the viability of the trees proposed for the new sewage works embankment. This apprehension stems from past failures tied to arid conditions that necessitated continuous watering. In response, Jo Morrison, a representative of Anglian Water, disclosed that the company had crafted comprehensive plans for tree planting. The strategy primarily focuses on soil quality to provide a conducive growth medium.

A Sustainable Approach to Tree Planting

Morrison also entertained the idea of replacing any trees that might die with species that can better withstand challenging conditions. This proactive approach underscores Anglian Water's commitment to environmental sustainability and resilience in its infrastructure projects.

Community Skepticism

Despite these assurances, Ian Gilder, a member of the Save Honey Hill campaign, expressed doubts about the project's success. Drawing from his three decades of tree planting experience in the region, Gilder questioned the feasibility of the trees flourishing without consistent watering or intervention in dry conditions.

The ongoing dialogue surrounding the project encapsulates broader environmental considerations and community participation in infrastructure development. It underscores the importance of incorporating sustainable practices and engaging with community concerns to ensure the success and acceptance of such large-scale projects.