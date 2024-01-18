Ex-Assam Youth Congress President Appeals for Justice, Seeks Rahul's Intervention

Angkita Dutta, the former President of the Assam Youth Congress, has taken a public stance in her quest for justice, following her suspension from the party nearly 10 months ago. Despite the punitive measures taken against her, Dutta's loyalty to the Congress party remains unwavering, with her dedication to fortifying the party's ranks trumping any inclination to defect to a different political faction.

Advertisment

On January 18, Dutta used the platform of a public rally to voice her desire for justice. This protest unfolded against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's impending visit to Amguri and Assam, and his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' (Unite India Justice March). Dutta's public call for justice echoes the purpose of Gandhi's march, suggesting a sense of optimistic anticipation that her grievances may finally be addressed and her situation within the party rectified.

Unyielding Allegiance Amidst Adversity

Despite her suspension and the allegations she made against the Indian Youth Congress president, Dutta's commitment to the Congress party has not wavered. She has continued to work for the party, despite the personal and professional challenges she has faced due to her suspension. Dutta's actions reflect a deep-seated belief in the values and principles of the Congress party, and her determination to see justice served, both for herself and for others within the party's ranks.

With Gandhi's impending visit, Dutta appears hopeful that her quest for 'Nyay' or justice will be positively impacted. Her actions and words suggest a faith in Gandhi's capacity to deliver justice, and a belief that her public appeal will not fall on deaf ears.