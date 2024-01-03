en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Andy Cohen Responds to Jen Shah’s Accusations and Prison Demands Amid Continued RHOSLC Drama

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Andy Cohen Responds to Jen Shah’s Accusations and Prison Demands Amid Continued RHOSLC Drama

Television personality and Bravo executive, Andy Cohen, has publicly addressed allegations and demands levelled against him by Jen Shah, a former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ who is currently serving a 5.5-year prison sentence for her involvement in a telemarketing scam. Shah’s accusations and demands included the assertion of an un-aired incident where she allegedly gave fellow cast member Heather Gay a black eye, and the request for a high-paying docuseries about her days leading up to jail.

Cohen’s Response to Shah’s Accusations and Demands

Cohen, having recently fallen prey to an unrelated scam, found Shah’s demands particularly ironic. He rebuffed her claim of an unaired incident where she supposedly inflicted a black eye on Heather Gay. He emphatically stated that if such footage existed, it would have undoubtedly been broadcast on the show. Cohen also addressed Shah’s insistence on a one-on-one interview prior to her incarceration, which came bundled with demands for a lucrative docuseries chronicling her days leading up to jail and her continued declaration of innocence.

Heather Gay’s Accusations and Shah’s Reaction

After the season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Shah took to Instagram to refute Heather Gay’s allegations of causing her a black eye. Shah argued that if such an incident had occurred, Bravo would have certainly aired the footage. Gay’s accusation was aired during a confrontation with new cast member, Monica Garcia, over her alleged involvement with a troll account. This confrontation left Garcia ostracized from the group, with the promise of more revelations during the upcoming reunion.

Continuing Drama Despite Shah’s Incarceration

Despite her incarceration, Shah remains entangled in the drama from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 finale. Heather Gay has accused Shah of being the cause of her black eye, and Jen has responded via Instagram, claiming that the show can’t survive without her. The reunion is set to air soon, and the drama is expected to continue. Ultimately, Cohen has dismissed Shah’s demands, recalling previous interviews where he felt Shah was not being truthful.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Dynavax to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a prominent biopharmaceutical company, has declared its involvement in the prestigious 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event is earmarked for January 11, where Dynavax, known for its innovative contributions in developing and marketing vaccines to combat infectious diseases, will present at 11:15 a.m. PT. Webcast Presentation and Access The company’s
Dynavax to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Samaritan Caregivers Teams Up with So Good Candies for a Sweet Fundraiser
1 min ago
Samaritan Caregivers Teams Up with So Good Candies for a Sweet Fundraiser
'From' Wraps Up Season Two with a Thrilling Finale, Renewed for a Third Season
2 mins ago
'From' Wraps Up Season Two with a Thrilling Finale, Renewed for a Third Season
NSA Recommends Software Bill of Materials for Enhanced Cybersecurity
5 seconds ago
NSA Recommends Software Bill of Materials for Enhanced Cybersecurity
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
8 seconds ago
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
11 seconds ago
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
Latest Headlines
World News
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
11 seconds
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
46 seconds
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
1 min
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
2 mins
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
2 mins
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
2 mins
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
President Biden's Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration
2 mins
President Biden's Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration
Dominique Long: The Diamond Out of Rough in Duncanville, Texas
2 mins
Dominique Long: The Diamond Out of Rough in Duncanville, Texas
Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences
2 mins
Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app