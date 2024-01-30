Andrew (Boy) Charlton Pool Set for 16-Month Closure for Renovation and Sustainability Upgrades

In a move to upgrade and future-proof one of its iconic amenities, the City of Sydney council has announced a 16-month closure of the Andrew (Boy) Charlton Pool. Starting in May, the popular swimming spot will undergo intensive maintenance works and sustainability upgrades. The project encompasses retiling the main 50-metre pool and a smaller program pool, concrete and steel repairs on the pool structure, and a transition from a gas heating system to electric. The latter change signifies the council's commitment to its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2035.

Renovation and Sustainability

The renovation is not limited to the superficial aspects of the pool. The council plans to replace the current gas heating system with an electric one, aligning with their vision for a 100% renewable energy source. This initiative forms part of the council's broader plan to reduce its carbon footprint and meet the 2035 net-zero emissions target. The council believes that these upgrades will not only enhance swimmer comfort but also contribute to a more sustainable future for Sydney.

Why the Lengthy Closure?

Despite the apparent necessity of these upgrades, the duration of the closure has raised eyebrows and elicited concerns among stakeholders. The closure means the pool will remain unavailable for the entire summer following the beginning of the maintenance works. The length of the shutdown is attributed to factors such as the import of tiles from overseas, and the complexities inherent in renovating existing structures, particularly in challenging marine environments.

Lessons from Past Renovation Delays

The council's announcement has stirred memories of past renovation delays in public pools across Sydney. The North Sydney Pool, for instance, faced multiple deferrals due to cost overruns and engineering issues. While the City of Sydney council has faced criticism for not staging the works to allow for continued pool use during the summer, they underscore the importance of upgrading the facility for future sustainability and swimmer comfort.