Andrea Mac: Redefining Traditional Family Norms as the Primary Breadwinner

In a society where traditional gender roles are being challenged and redefined, Andrea Mac, a seasoned growth strategist and founder of Prequal, stands as a beacon of change. For the past seven years, Andrea has been the primary breadwinner for her family, while her husband has embraced the role of a stay-at-home dad for their four children, aged between 5 and 19.

Benefits of Non-Traditional Family Structure

There are five aspects of this non-traditional family arrangement that Andrea takes immense pride in. Firstly, she has been able to provide her husband with flexibility—an opportunity to invest time in their children, hobbies or personal growth, without the pressures of a full-time job. Secondly, this setup has liberated Andrea from certain childcare duties, allowing her to focus on her career. Thirdly, the couple has been able to eliminate childcare costs, a significant expense for many families. Fourthly, prioritizing her career has been made possible, enabling her to channel her energies into her passion without guilt. Lastly, Andrea is proud to be a trailblazer, setting an example for non-traditional family structures and challenging societal norms.

Challenges of Being the Breadwinner

However, every silver lining has a cloud, and Andrea is candid about the challenges they face. Outdated terminologies and lack of guidance for such couples can often lead to misunderstandings and awkwardness. The constant tug-of-war between work and family can also be emotionally draining. Her husband’s social interactions are often limited to mostly women due to the traditional gender roles in child rearing, leading to a lack of male camaraderie. Furthermore, misunderstandings from friends about their roles and responsibilities can also cause discomfort.

Bridging the Gender Wealth Gap

Despite these challenges, Andrea remains firm in her belief that couple equity and household equity are key to bridging the gender wealth gap. This aligns with the Pulitzer Prize-winning research of Claudia Goldin, which emphasizes the importance of such equity in addressing gender roles. By taking on the role of the primary breadwinner, Andrea is not just shaping her family’s future, but also contributing to a broader societal change, one that stands to redefine gender norms for generations to come.