Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014: A Controversial Shift to Centralized Power

In an era where the significance of state autonomy rises, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, has sparked a controversy over its constitutional validity and impact on Centre-State relations. The Act, which led to the formation of River Water Management Boards for the successor states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is being viewed as an encroachment on states' rights, and a shift towards centralized power.

Unfolding the Controversy

The Act's Sections 84 and 85 grant the Union government significant control over major irrigation projects within these states, bypassing the requirement of public interest and the traditional legislative competence. This has resulted in centralizing power over 35 projects in the Krishna basin and 71 on the Godavari river, imposing financial obligations on the states.

Such legislation contradicts Entry 17 of List-II in the Constitution, which permits state governments to legislate on water projects within their jurisdiction. Comparatively, the River Boards Act, 1956, aimed at fostering consensus-driven advice and development of interstate rivers, starkly differs from the 2014 Act's unilateral takeover of projects.

Unnecessary and Discriminatory

Upon examination of prior state reorganizations, river waters' management was typically entrusted to the states. This suggests a potential inconsistency and discrimination against the newly formed Telugu states. The establishment of the management boards, especially for the Godavari, is seen as unnecessary and an infringement on states' autonomy.

Proposing a Consensual Approach

To soothe the friction over Krishna river water sharing, a more consensual approach is recommended. Building public consensus through a committee of eminent people from both states, and urging the Centre to amend the Act, removing the contentious sections and dissolving the boards, could be practical solutions. It is argued that the current imposition of the boards is unconstitutional and detrimental to India's federal structure.