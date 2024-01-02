en English
BNN Newsroom

Andersonville Home Redevelopment Plan Denied: Alderman Cites Height and Affordability Concerns

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
A controversial proposal to transform a residential property in Andersonville into an 18-unit apartment complex has been vetoed by local Alderman Andre Vasquez of the 40th Ward. The project involved the demolition of the existing home at 5400 N. Ashland Ave. and the construction of a five-story rental structure, equipped with a variety of amenities, including secure parking and a rooftop deck. However, the proposed design has failed to secure the necessary legislative approval due to an array of concerns raised by the community.

Unveiling the Project

The project blueprint revealed an ambitious plan to construct a host of two- and three-bedroom units, including four affordable apartments, in line with city guidelines. The building would also house nine parking spaces, an equal number of bike parking spaces, and a rooftop deck. The objective was to provide a blend of luxury and affordability, catering to various demographics of potential renters.

Community Concerns and Alderman’s Verdict

Despite the project’s promising features, Alderman Vasquez denied the rezoning request that would allow the redevelopment to proceed. The decision was largely influenced by numerous concerns voiced by constituents, with the building’s height, affordability, and overall design coming under scrutiny. A community meeting held on November 28 served as a platform for public discourse over the project, ultimately leading to its rejection.

Previous Hurdles and Future Prospects

This is not the inaugural refusal for a redevelopment plan on this property. In 2021, a proposal by Candea Development to erect a three-story condo building was also denied, with affordability and density being the primary issues. The property was purchased in 2022 for $745,000 by Josh Bradley, a seasoned professional in civil engineering and construction management. Bradley’s vision is to add more housing to Andersonville, with a particular focus on affordable options.

In light of the rejection, Alderman Vasquez provided constructive feedback to Bradley. He recommended that any future proposal for the site should be a floor shorter and exhibit a design more in sync with the neighborhood’s aesthetics. Vasquez also intends to engage in discussions about affordable housing solutions with neighbors and local businesses, indicating a commitment to community-centered development initiatives. For now, the future of the Andersonville home remains uncertain, awaiting a proposal that aligns with the community’s needs and expectations.

BNN Newsroom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

