BNN Newsroom

Anderson Cooper Lauded for Parenting Skills by Andy Cohen during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Anderson Cooper Lauded for Parenting Skills by Andy Cohen during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast

During the New Year’s Eve broadcast on CNN, Andy Cohen, the host of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ lauded Anderson Cooper, esteemed journalist of ‘Anderson Cooper 360’, for his exceptional parenting skills. Fatherhood seemed to have added a new dimension to Cooper, who is also a father to two sons, Wyatt Morgan, 3, and Sebastian Luke, 1. The children are co-parented by Cooper and his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani.

Fatherhood: A New Chapter in Cooper’s Life

Cooper, who embraced fatherhood for the first time in 2020, and then again in 2022, has frequently spoken about the joy and fulfillment it has brought into his life. He has also contemplated the possibility of expanding his brood in the future, though he clarified that no plans are currently in place.

(Read Also: John Mayer Sparks Laughter on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show)

More than Colleagues: A Friendship Fostered over Time

Cooper and Cohen, who share a longstanding friendship, marked the advent of 2024 in a slightly unorthodox manner. They celebrated on air by partaking in shots of alcohol, a move that contrasted starkly from last year’s broadcast, which had imposed a ban on alcoholic beverages. The duo lightened the atmosphere with their banter, joking about partying until dawn and swapping secrets. However, Cooper, with his characteristic humor, brushed off the idea.

(Read Also: CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live: A Tradition of Revelry and Reflection Returns)

A Toast to Change: Lifting of the Booze Ban

The New Year’s Eve broadcast saw a departure from the previous year’s restrictions, with the hosts being permitted to consume alcohol on air. Cohen, who had been instrumental in some spirited moments during the 2021 broadcast, was the instigator again, producing a bottle of tequila and a pair of shot glasses. Cooper, who is not typically a drinker, went along with the flow but couldn’t mask his reaction to the tequila shot. The ban had been introduced after last year’s broadcast, when the two were handed alcohol-free ‘mystery’ shots and had to guess their contents. In retrospect, Cooper seemed to have favored the pickle juice over the tequila, as evidenced by his reaction on Sunday night.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

