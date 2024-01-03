en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Anchor Faces Backlash over Controversial Redevelopment Plans in Watford

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Anchor Faces Backlash over Controversial Redevelopment Plans in Watford

In an unfolding controversy in Watford, care home provider Anchor is facing significant backlash over its plans to redevelop an estate originally built for war veterans in 1948. The proposal, which includes the demolition of 56 existing bungalows to make way for 146 new homes, has been met with vehement opposition from residents and local authorities. Hertfordshire County Council (HCC), in particular, has recommended refusal of the plans, citing 10 specific concerns.

Redevelopment Plans: A Closer Examination

The redevelopment project includes the construction of 63 two-storey houses, a three-storey apartment block comprising 71 flats, two flats within an existing building, and the retention of Kytes House for 10 dwellings. This ambitious project aims to provide more affordable and energy-efficient housing for the community, with a particular focus on older people, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.

Concerns and Opposition

However, despite these noble intentions, the proposal has been met with widespread criticism. Of primary concern to residents, especially those with disabilities, is the suitability of the new homes and the disruption caused by temporary relocation. HCC has raised specific concerns, including inadequate analysis of pedestrian and cycle routes, substandard estate road design, and narrow pavements unsuitable for the high volume of mobility scooters. Adding to the list, the council also pointed out the use of outdated traffic data from 2021 and the absence of a road safety audit and parking study.

The Resistance

The public opposition to the redevelopment has been spearheaded by resident Bob Sparkes and Watford MP Dean Russell. Sparkes initiated a petition against the redevelopment, while Russell expressed concerns over the developers’ responsiveness to resident feedback. The final word on planning permission, however, rests with Watford Borough Council.

An artist’s impression of the proposed housing has been made public, but the redevelopment’s future hangs in the balance as tensions continue to rise between Anchor, the residents, and local authorities.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 mins ago
RSA Developments Appeals Council's Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application
RSA Developments Limited, the housing developer, has lodged an appeal against Telford & Wrekin Council’s rejection of their planning application for five new bungalows in Madeley, Shropshire. The ambit of the development includes four two-bedroom bungalows and a three-bedroom split-level bungalow, complete with a detached double garage, on a site at Lee Dingle off Lees
RSA Developments Appeals Council's Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application
Michael McIntyre Returns with New Series of 'The Big Show'
44 mins ago
Michael McIntyre Returns with New Series of 'The Big Show'
Mining the Known Unknowns: The Significant Data Gaps in the Global Mining Industry
47 mins ago
Mining the Known Unknowns: The Significant Data Gaps in the Global Mining Industry
Marian Construction Proposes Residential Development in Yarm: A Blend of Progress and Preservation
13 mins ago
Marian Construction Proposes Residential Development in Yarm: A Blend of Progress and Preservation
Lake County, California: A Hub of Community Engagement and Growth
26 mins ago
Lake County, California: A Hub of Community Engagement and Growth
GE Transforms Indoor Cooking with the New Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
29 mins ago
GE Transforms Indoor Cooking with the New Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
Latest Headlines
World News
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
37 seconds
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
40 seconds
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women's Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
42 seconds
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
1 min
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
1 min
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
1 min
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
1 min
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
2 mins
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
2 mins
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
55 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
57 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app