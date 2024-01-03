Anchor Faces Backlash over Controversial Redevelopment Plans in Watford

In an unfolding controversy in Watford, care home provider Anchor is facing significant backlash over its plans to redevelop an estate originally built for war veterans in 1948. The proposal, which includes the demolition of 56 existing bungalows to make way for 146 new homes, has been met with vehement opposition from residents and local authorities. Hertfordshire County Council (HCC), in particular, has recommended refusal of the plans, citing 10 specific concerns.

Redevelopment Plans: A Closer Examination

The redevelopment project includes the construction of 63 two-storey houses, a three-storey apartment block comprising 71 flats, two flats within an existing building, and the retention of Kytes House for 10 dwellings. This ambitious project aims to provide more affordable and energy-efficient housing for the community, with a particular focus on older people, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.

Concerns and Opposition

However, despite these noble intentions, the proposal has been met with widespread criticism. Of primary concern to residents, especially those with disabilities, is the suitability of the new homes and the disruption caused by temporary relocation. HCC has raised specific concerns, including inadequate analysis of pedestrian and cycle routes, substandard estate road design, and narrow pavements unsuitable for the high volume of mobility scooters. Adding to the list, the council also pointed out the use of outdated traffic data from 2021 and the absence of a road safety audit and parking study.

The Resistance

The public opposition to the redevelopment has been spearheaded by resident Bob Sparkes and Watford MP Dean Russell. Sparkes initiated a petition against the redevelopment, while Russell expressed concerns over the developers’ responsiveness to resident feedback. The final word on planning permission, however, rests with Watford Borough Council.

An artist’s impression of the proposed housing has been made public, but the redevelopment’s future hangs in the balance as tensions continue to rise between Anchor, the residents, and local authorities.