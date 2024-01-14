en English
BNN Newsroom

ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support

As the political climate in South Africa intensifies, the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga, is bracing itself for a crucial battle in the upcoming elections. Despite facing evident decline in its support base, the ANC is exuding an air of optimism about securing a decisive victory in the province. The party’s confidence signifies its expectation to secure more than 50% of the votes, a necessity to govern without having to form a coalition with other parties.

Confidence Amid Declining Support

Recent election results and public sentiment have suggested a waning popularity for the ANC. This, however, has not deterred the ANC in Mpumalanga from its conviction of maintaining political dominance in the region. The party is likely strategizing to recover lost ground and reenergize its electorate. This resolute stance manifests a determination to address the challenges it faces and work towards a successful election outcome, despite any setbacks in voter confidence.

President Ramaphosa Expresses Confidence

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in expressing the ANC’s confidence of winning the upcoming elections in Mpumalanga, highlighted the party’s readiness to face all opposition. He urged supporters to aim for a landslide victory while accusing opposition parties of copying ideas from the ANC manifesto. Ramaphosa also underscored the ANC-led government’s victories over the past 30 years, reinforcing the party’s capability to create a more equal society.

Unfazed By Defections

The party remains undeterred by senior leaders defecting to other parties, reflecting a strong determination to secure victory in the upcoming elections. As the ANC in Mpumalanga gears up for an outright victory, the political landscape in South Africa remains volatile and unpredictable, promising a heated electoral contest in the days to come.

0
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

