en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Anarchist Assault on Athens University: A Statement of Dissent

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Anarchist Assault on Athens University: A Statement of Dissent

In the early hours of Monday morning, the silent corridors of the Administration Building of the National Technical University of Athens were abruptly disturbed.

An estimated group of 40 unidentified individuals, self-proclaimed anarchists, launched an assault on the university premises located in Zografou, Athens. The incident, which took place around 9 a.m., sparked a wave of vandalism that painted a scene of chaos and disarray within the hallowed halls of academia.

The Assault

According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants struck with a clear intent to cause damage. The once orderly environment of the Administration Building was left scarred by the destructive actions of the intruders. Despite the presence of administrative staff within the building at the time of the attack, it is a testament to fortune or the intruders’ restraint that there were no injuries reported.

While the motives behind this brazen act remain speculative, many point towards an August decision by the authorities.

In a controversial move, the authorities had decided to evict anarchist groups that had occupied a space at the university’s School of Chemical Engineering for nearly two decades. This act of vandalism is suspected to be a retaliatory response, a vehement show of dissent against the university’s decision.

Implications and Consequences

Details about the incident continue to be scarce, leaving the university community and the public in a fog of uncertainty. The impact of this incident extends beyond the physical damage inflicted upon the university property.

It raises questions about the security of educational institutions, the rights and limits of protest, and the ongoing struggle between authority and anarchist ideologies. The event underscores the necessity for dialogue, understanding, and resolution in the face of conflict.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
27 mins ago
Gendered AI Bot Receives Romantic Advances: A Striking Commentary on Workplace Professionalism
What happens when artificial intelligence (AI) enters the professional domain and is assigned a gender? A recent revelation from a consulting service provider sheds light on this unusual phenomenon. The professional shared an anecdote on the managerial advice blog, Ask A Manager, narrating how their email scheduling AI bot, bearing a female name, started receiving
Gendered AI Bot Receives Romantic Advances: A Striking Commentary on Workplace Professionalism
Phoenix Square Undergoes £14m Cladding Replacement in Response to Grenfell Tragedy
56 mins ago
Phoenix Square Undergoes £14m Cladding Replacement in Response to Grenfell Tragedy
CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier on Software Integration in Additive Manufacturing
1 hour ago
CASTOR CEO Omer Blaier on Software Integration in Additive Manufacturing
UBS Economist Arend Kapteyn Foresees 'Mild Hard Landing' for U.S. Economy in 2024
38 mins ago
UBS Economist Arend Kapteyn Foresees 'Mild Hard Landing' for U.S. Economy in 2024
Holcim's ECOCycle Technology: Pioneering Sustainability in Construction
47 mins ago
Holcim's ECOCycle Technology: Pioneering Sustainability in Construction
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
53 mins ago
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Barcelona Legends Reunite at Inter Miami: A New Chapter in MLS
26 seconds
Barcelona Legends Reunite at Inter Miami: A New Chapter in MLS
Emergency Clauses and EU's Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?
3 mins
Emergency Clauses and EU's Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?
A Clash on the Field, A Tribute in the Heart: Bolton vs Luton Town FA Cup Replay
3 mins
A Clash on the Field, A Tribute in the Heart: Bolton vs Luton Town FA Cup Replay
'Single's Inferno' Stars Surprise Fans at KBL All-Star Game
3 mins
'Single's Inferno' Stars Surprise Fans at KBL All-Star Game
Kerala High Court Questions Opposition Leader's Motives in KFON Project PIL
4 mins
Kerala High Court Questions Opposition Leader's Motives in KFON Project PIL
Liam Inglis: A Tragic Loss and a Call for Lessons Learned
4 mins
Liam Inglis: A Tragic Loss and a Call for Lessons Learned
Black Princesses Outclass Senegal in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier
4 mins
Black Princesses Outclass Senegal in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifier
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Jersey Bulls FC Triumphs in FA Vase: Mendes Scores on Return and Roche Saves the Day
4 mins
Jersey Bulls FC Triumphs in FA Vase: Mendes Scores on Return and Roche Saves the Day
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
11 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
53 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app