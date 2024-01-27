Anambra State Leaders Honored by APPAS for Exceptional Contributions

At a recent ceremony, the Association of Past Presidents General of Anambra State (APPAS), in affiliation with the Association of Anambra State Town Union (ASATU), bestowed prestigious awards upon several distinguished leaders in Anambra State, Nigeria. Among the recipients were Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police.

Recognitions for Community Service and Security

Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, who leads the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was recognized as a Grand Patron. Serving various roles within the organization for 26 years, Okeke-Ogene has consistently exemplified dedication to his community. Grateful for the award, he emphasized the value of community service and the profound importance of learning from others.

Another notable awardee was the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye. Adeoye was honored for his excellence in security architecture, notably his efficacious efforts to quell the activities of gunmen and kidnappers in the state. Accepting his award with humility, he acknowledged the collective security endeavors involving the police, military, paramilitary, vigilante groups, and town unions. He expressed fulfillment for the recognition, attributing the achievement to the cooperative efforts of all security bodies.

Prestigious Honors for Legal and Political Figures

Justice Peter Umeadi, former Chief Judge of Anambra and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) presidential candidate, and Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central, were also recognized as Grand Patrons. Their contributions to the state, in their respective fields of law and politics, were acknowledged and appreciated.

Commendations From APPAS

Mazi Omife Omife, the National President of APPAS, commended Okeke-Ogene for his selfless service and applauded the other awardees for their excellence in their respective fields. The awards serve as an affirmation of the impact that dedicated individuals can have on their communities.