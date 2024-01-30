An Unseen England: Lidar Map Reveals a Global-Spanning Network of Hedgerows

A monumental revelation has recently come to light regarding England's hedgerows. Newly created comprehensive maps, employing aerial laser scanning technology known as Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging), have found that these hedgerows, if aligned end to end, would stretch an astonishing ten times around the Earth. This amounts to a staggering total of 390,000 kilometers, a figure significantly more precise than previous estimates drawn from extrapolated field surveys.

A Glimpse into the Geographical Distribution

The South West of England, specifically Cornwall, emerges as the region with the most abundant hedgerows. On the other hand, counties such as Surrey, Hampshire, and Berkshire lag behind, sporting the fewest hedgerows. Leading the mapping project, Dr. Richard Broughton from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, underscores the integral role that hedgerows play in England's ecological framework.

The Ecological Significance of Hedgerows

The hedgerows, which have been a part of the British landscape since the Bronze Age, serve as a habitat for diverse wildlife, promote biodiversity, and hold a key role in carbon storage. England, however, suffered a loss of about half of its hedgerows between the 1940s and 1990s, primarily due to intensive farming and development. While the loss rate has slowed since the 1990s, the hedgerows continue to face threats from neglect, damage, and removal.

Mapping the Future of England's Hedgerows

The new map offers more than just a snapshot of the current state of hedgerows—it also identifies gaps in the network that could be targeted for future expansion. As part of national policy efforts to bolster hedgerow coverage, the government has pledged to create or restore 48,000 km of hedgerows by 2037 and 72,000 km by 2050, under the Environmental Improvement Plan. The map encapsulates all hedgerows in England measuring between 1 and 6 meters in height, along with 67,000 km of lower hedges and 185,000 km of overgrown hedges taller than 6 meters.