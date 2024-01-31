'An Affair to Remember': Ukiah Senior Center Hosts Valentine's Day Fundraiser amid Financial Struggles

The Ukiah Senior Center (USC) is rolling out the red carpet for a Valentine's Day Dinner/Dance fundraiser entitled 'An Affair to Remember'. The event, scheduled for February 10 at Carl Purdy Hall, Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, is set to support the Center's crucial programs and activities that serve seniors and disabled adults in the community.

Event Highlights

Guests can anticipate a captivating night filled with a no-host bar and appetizers curated by Chef Lisa. In addition to a silent auction and dessert auction, a dinner catered by the Redwood Empire Lions Club will grace the tables. The menu includes a delectable array of items such as tri tip and prawns. The highlight of the evening will be a performance by the band Decades, known for their covers of music spanning from the 1950s to the 2000s.

USC's Financial Challenges

The USC operates independently, without funding from the city or county. This leaves the Center reliant on donations, grants, and endowments to run its services. These services range from providing nutritious meals and transportation to organizing exercise classes, educational activities, and outreach services such as payee services and scamming support. However, with the senior population in Mendocino County on the rise, the USC is grappling with increased demand and financial strain. Escalating expenses for essentials like food, utilities, and transportation further add to the Center's financial woes.

Fundraising Goals

The upcoming fundraiser aims to attract 400 to 500 attendees, with tickets priced at $75 ($65 for USC members). Attendees also have the opportunity to become sponsors, and the event has already garnered attention from major sponsors. The USC underscores the significance of community support in maintaining its essential services for seniors. Without adequate funding, the Center's ability to keep its doors open and continue serving the community could be jeopardized.