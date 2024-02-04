Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Tease Appearance by The Bachelor's Matt James on Podcast

In a recent turn of events, former GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have hinted at an appearance by The Bachelor's Matt James on their newly launched podcast. This comes after the couple's departure from ABC following the revelation of their romantic relationship.

A Peek into the Podcast Studio

In a video shared by TJ Holmes on TikTok, the trio – Holmes, Robach, and James – can be seen sharing a jovial moment in the podcast studio. They’re seen engaging in light-hearted banter about James's beard, hinting at a possible shave-off in the near future. Although the video lacks specifics about the episode, it is clear that Matt James is poised to feature in an upcoming podcast.

Fan Anticipation and Couple's Past

The tease was met with widespread excitement from fans who expressed their eagerness to hear Matt James on the podcast. Matt, Amy, and TJ share a common thread of having worked with the same network, ABC, albeit on different franchises.

It is worth noting that the relationship between Amy Robach and TJ Holmes came to light while they were both married to other individuals, leading to their exit from ABC. This public revelation resulted in TJ Holmes finalizing his divorce with Marilee Fiebig.

From Scandal to Podcast Success

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have since moved on from the scandal by launching their podcast. This new venture continues to engage their audience and keeps them in the public eye, with the anticipated appearance of Matt James marking a significant milestone in their podcast journey.