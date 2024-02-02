Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Open Up About Their Struggles with Alcohol Post GMA3

Former anchors of Good Morning America, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, have opened up about their struggles with alcohol consumption, offering a candid examination of their personal lives following their departure from the show in 2023. The two found themselves consuming higher levels of alcohol once their daily routines got disturbed, reflecting the human propensity to seek solace in habits that may not necessarily be beneficial.

Heavy Drinking: A Coping Mechanism?

During an episode of a podcast aired on January 11, the couple revealed the extent of their drinking habits. Holmes admitted to consuming up to 18 drinks a day, while Robach confessed to drinking over 30 drinks a week during 2023. Their escalated alcohol consumption was an attempt to fill their new-found free time and to cope with the anxiety and stress that ensued after losing their jobs. This is a poignant reflection of the struggles faced by many individuals who find their lives upended by sudden changes.

Turning Over a New Leaf: Dry January and Beyond

In a bid to regain control over their lives, Robach and Holmes decided to participate in Dry January, a global movement encouraging individuals to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year. This decision not only led to Robach shedding some extra weight she had gained after running the New York City marathon, but it also provided them with a fresh perspective on their lifestyle choices. The couple discovered that their alcohol expenses in December 2023 amounted to a staggering $2,869 – a revelation that further cemented their resolve to cut back on drinking.

Embracing a Healthier Lifestyle

Beyond the abstinence from alcohol, Robach and Holmes have embraced a healthier lifestyle, incorporating daily running into their routine. This is a significant step towards ensuring long-term changes rather than temporary resolutions. By sharing their journey, they have not only humanized the struggle with substance abuse but also highlighted the importance of acknowledging and addressing such issues. Their story serves as a reminder that it's never too late to make positive changes and take control of one's life.