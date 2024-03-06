AM/FM Radio Surpasses TV in Key Demographics, Nielsen Report Q3 2023 Reveals

The latest Nielsen Total Audience Report for Q3 2023 has unveiled a significant shift in media consumption patterns, with AM/FM radio not only maintaining its lead over other media in terms of reach but also expanding its dominance, especially among the 18-49 demographic. This development challenges long-standing perceptions about the viability and audience engagement of traditional radio compared to television and digital platforms.

Radio's Resurgence Among Younger Audiences

With an impressive 84% reach among persons aged 18+, AM/FM radio outpaces social networking on smartphones (78%), video-focused apps/websites on smartphones (76%), TV-connected devices like Roku and Firestick (74%), and even live and time-shifted TV (72%). This trend is even more pronounced among the 18-49 demographic, where radio's reach has grown from being 63% of live and time-shifted TV's audience in 2018 to 12% higher in 2023. This surge sees AM/FM radio at an 81% reach compared to TV's 58%, signaling a significant shift in media consumption habits.

The Decline of Traditional TV Viewing

The decline in TV's reach and daily time spent watching has been stark, falling from 82% to 58% reach within the 18-49 demographic over six years, with daily viewing time dropping from two hours and 46 minutes to just one hour and three minutes. This downward trajectory has been attributed to the collapse of American linear TV, as highlighted by Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard. The implications for advertisers who have traditionally relied on local and network TV are profound, with Bouvard noting that only 19 cents of every TV ad dollar effectively reaches the 18-49 target audience.

Implications for Advertisers and Broadcasters

The shifting landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for advertisers and broadcasters. For advertisers, the data underscores the necessity of reallocating resources towards mediums that demonstrate higher engagement and reach within key demographics. Broadcasters, particularly radio, find themselves in a position to capitalize on this shift, offering targeted and effective advertising solutions. Bouvard's analysis, particularly in the quick-service restaurant category, illustrates the dramatic erosion in TV ad campaign reach, with declines ranging from 29% to 41% for major brands, underscoring radio's growing appeal as a medium for reaching younger audiences.

This resurgence of AM/FM radio, particularly among younger demographics, not only challenges prevailing narratives about media consumption but also offers a blueprint for advertisers seeking to connect with these vital audiences. As the landscape continues to evolve, the ability of radio to adapt and innovate will be crucial in maintaining its newfound lead over television and other digital platforms.