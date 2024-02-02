American Legion Auxiliary Unit 252 Announces Upcoming Meetings and Events

The Roy Reed Unit 252 of the American Legion Auxiliary in Winside, known for its significant community involvement and dedicated service to veterans, has an eventful calendar ahead. The Unit has outlined a series of meetings and activities that span the first half of the year, each aimed at fostering community spirit and honoring the service of veterans.

February Meeting and District 3 Convention

The first of these planned events is a meeting scheduled for Saturday, February 3, at 10:15 a.m. at the Winside Legion Hall. This gathering will serve as a springboard for the upcoming District 3 convention. The said convention is set to take place at the Lyons Community Center in Lyons on Saturday, March 9, starting at 9 a.m., with plans for a morning session only. These meetings not only offer an opportunity for members to connect but also set the stage for upcoming activities and volunteer opportunities.

Annual Bingo Party and Call for Volunteers

In late March, the auxiliary unit will host its annual bingo party at the Norfolk Veterans Home. This event is a highlight of the unit's activities, bringing together veterans and auxiliary members for a day of fun and camaraderie. Currently, the unit is seeking refreshments and volunteers to ensure the success of this event.

Memorial Day Weekend and Fourth of July Parade Plans

Looking further ahead, the unit has arranged activities for the Memorial Day weekend which include Poppy Day and a Memorial Day dinner, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, and Monday, May 27, respectively. These events are integral to the unit's mission of honoring veterans and their service. Additionally, discussions will also be held regarding the creation of a float for the Hoskins Fourth of July parade. This festive event will allow the unit to showcase its community spirit and dedication to veterans.