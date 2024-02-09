FX Unveils Spring Lineup, Led by American Horror Story: Delicate's Highly Anticipated Return

In a tantalizing announcement, FX has revealed its spring lineup of new and returning series, with the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate taking center stage. The anthology horror series, beloved for its chilling narratives and star-studded cast, is set to premiere on April 3, 2024, at 10 pm ET/PT.

A Haunting Spring Awaits

American Horror Story: Delicate, the series' twelfth edition, distinguishes itself as the first to be based on a novel. The gripping tale, penned by Danielle Valentine, has been transformed into four spine-tingling episodes that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The new season features an ensemble cast including Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Dominic Burgess, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne, Julie White, and Maaz Ali.

Following its television debut, each episode will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day. For international audiences, the series will be accessible on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories at a later date.

The Veil: A Thrilling Spy Drama

Also joining the spring lineup is the highly anticipated spy thriller The Veil, premiering on Hulu on April 30. This six-episode series, starring Elisabeth Moss, delves into the lives of two women embroiled in a deadly game of truth and lies. Written by Steven Knight and executive produced by Knight, Moss, and Denise Di Novi, The Veil will stream on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories at a later date.

As we eagerly await the hair-raising suspense of American Horror Story: Delicate and the thrilling intrigue of The Veil, remember to remain connected to the world around us through local news.

The countdown to April 3 has begun. Brace yourself for a spring season filled with nail-biting suspense and riveting drama, courtesy of FX's carefully curated lineup.

With American Horror Story: Delicate's return and the premiere of The Veil, viewers can expect a thrilling spring season.