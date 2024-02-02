American Heart Association Honors Three Champions of Health Equity

The American Heart Association (AHA) recently paid tribute to three distinguished individuals for their remarkable efforts to enhance health equity and transform health outcomes. The event, held in New York City, was especially poignant as it coincided with both American Heart Month and Black History Month, symbolizing a double celebration of heart health and the contributions of African Americans.

Award for Advocacy on CPR Education

Among the honorees was Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, who received the Voice of the Mission Award. Known for his advocacy on CPR education and training, Hamlin's focus has been to ensure that young athletes, in particular, have widespread access to CPR skills and Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). His tireless advocacy has not only catapulted him to national prominence but also positioned him as the national ambassador for the AHA's Nation of Lifesavers initiative.

Innovative Solutions for Well-being

Two other dedicated leaders, Andrew Suggs and Ashley Williams, were also recognized for their trailblazing initiatives promoting physical and mental well-being in their local communities. Suggs, the CEO and Founder of Live Chair Health, was acknowledged for his innovative approach to health assessment. His initiative involves training barbers to measure their clients' vital signs and assess health risks for hypertension, bringing health awareness directly to the community.

Williams, the founder of Clymb, was lauded for her commitment to improving emotional health among school-age children. Her organization provides emotional health software designed to enhance emotional intelligence and coping strategies among young individuals.

AHA's Commitment to Health Equity

These awards underscore the AHA's dedication to improving health care access and quality for everyone. The AHA's Social Impact Funds, launched in 2018, aim to support community-based initiatives that address social and economic barriers to health equity. These efforts complement the AHA's strategic goal, demonstrating a strong commitment to inspiring change and fostering a healthier future for all.