AMC Sets Premiere Date for 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2 Amidst SAG-AFTRA Union Negotiations

The nocturnal world of Anne Rice's vampires is set to return to our screens as AMC's adaptation, 'Interview with the Vampire,' announces its second season premiere on May 12th, 2024. This follows successful negotiations with the SAG-AFTRA actors union during last year's strike, ensuring the series sticks to its planned premiere schedule.
New Blood Joins the Cast
Season 2 will see the saga of the vampire Lestat, masterfully portrayed by Sam Reid, and his companion Louis de Pointe du Lac, brought to life by Jacob Anderson, continue its thrilling narrative. This season dives into various time periods, from the 1790s to our contemporary era in 2023. Alongside the returning cast, new faces will grace the screen, such as Ben Daniels playing the vampire Santiago and Delainey Hayles, stepping into the role of the vampire Claudia, previously played by Bailey Bass.
Guest Stars Return, New Faces Debut
David Costabile and Roxane Duran, who made memorable appearances in the first season, will be returning as guest stars. Additionally, the series welcomes new guest star Bally Gill, adding to the dynamic ensemble of actors.
A Production Team with a Proven Track Record
The production team behind the series comprises some of the industry's most respected names. Season 2 will be spearheaded by Alan Taylor, who will serve as the executive producer and director of the first two episodes. He is joined by Mark Johnson, who is building AMC's Vampire Chronicles franchise, and Rolin Jones, who is the creator, showrunner, and writer of the series. The late Anne Rice will be posthumously receiving an executive producer credit, alongside her son, Christopher Rice.
With a captivating storyline, a robust cast, and a dedicated production team, 'Interview with the Vampire' season 2 is poised to be a promising continuation of AMC's expanding Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.