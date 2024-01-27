Amber Glenn Captures First Senior National Title at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

In a stunning display of resilience and grace, Amber Glenn secured her first senior national title at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in Columbus, Ohio. With a total score of 210.46 points, Glenn's victory came a decade after her triumph in the U.S. junior championship. Her performance was marked by a strong start with a triple axel, but faltered in the second half, leading many to speculate whether the title was slipping away from her.

Unforeseen Turn of Events

However, the championship witnessed a dramatic twist as defending champion, Isabeau Levito, saw her hopes dashed after falling three times during her routine. Levito's misfortune led to her slipping to third place. In the wake of Levito's fall, Josephine Lee showcased a winning free skate that secured her the silver medal.

Men's Short Program Highlights

On the men's side, Ilia Malinin, affectionately known as the 'Quad God,' took a commanding lead with 108.57 points. Malinin's performance featured an impressive quad lutz-triple toe combination and a triple axel. Max Naumov followed in second place accruing 89.72 points, while fan-favorite Jason Brown, despite a fall, ended up with 89.02 points.

Amber Glenn: A Trailblazer

Apart from her sporting achievement, Amber Glenn also made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ skater to win a senior national title. Her victory serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to many. As the championships progress with the pairs free skate and free dance, anticipation is high as to whether Ilia Malinin will attempt the quad axel in the free skate, a feat he's uniquely accomplished in competition.