Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale': Open to All, Major Discounts Start March 20

Amazon will host a spring sale next week with discounts on seasonal items, and this one is not restricted to Prime members. Amazon said Thursday that the event, which it's calling the "Big Spring Sale," will run for six days starting March 20, in North America. Unlike the Prime Day discount bonanza typically held in the summer, next week's event will be open to shoppers who don't pay for a Prime membership. The subscription program costs $139 per year, or $14.99 a month, in the U.S., and perks include free, speedy shipping; video streaming; and access to exclusive Prime Day deals.

Spring fashion, fitness products, outdoor furniture, Amazon-branded devices and other "warm weather essentials" are among the categories that will be discounted, Amazon said. It's the first time Amazon has held such an event in the first quarter.

Timing and Motivation

In recent years, Amazon has added shopping events, including a "Prime Big Deal Days" in the fall, a 48-hour "Pet Day" and a beauty-focused sale ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The company is launching its spring event as shoppers, grappling with high inflation, remain hungry for discounts. Inflation has receded from its 40-year highs in mid-2022, but it remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month, increasing 3.2% in February from a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday.

Competition Heats Up

Amazon also faces rising competition from low-cost retailers Temu and Shein, which have been on an ad-spending blitz to attract American shoppers. Shein mostly offers deeply discounted apparel and accessories. Temu is akin to an online flea market and has seen its popularity boom due to its rock-bottom prices and a gamified shopping experience.

Market Impact and Shopper Benefits

