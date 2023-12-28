en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Amazon Unleashes Post-Christmas Discounts with up to 47% off on Top Brands

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:33 am EST
Amazon Unleashes Post-Christmas Discounts with up to 47% off on Top Brands

As the festive dust of Christmas settles and the dawn of the New Year approaches, consumers find themselves amidst a sea of deals, with Amazon leading the charge by offering discounts of up to 47 percent. This sale is not confined to leftover holiday stock but encompasses a wide variety of rigorously tested and evaluated products spanning home essentials, kitchen appliances, and travel necessities.

Post-Holiday Bargains Galore

Among the discounted offerings are celebrated brands such as Cuisinart, Samsung, and Ninja. The Solo Re:Define backpack, lauded for its sustainable materials and comfort-focused design, is just one of the standouts. The iRobot Roomba 694, renowned for its powerful suction and self-emptying technology, also features prominently. Consumers can also snag deals on the Zen Luxury sheet set, known for its softness and durability, the user-friendly, cordless Aiper Seagull robotic pool cleaner, the compact and efficient Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker, and the spacious, easy-to-clean Ninja air fryer. The sales also extend to travel accessories like a USB-equipped carry-on bag and the Hycoo Duffel weekender bag, both of which are praised for their practicality and value for money.

Travel Essentials on Sale

For the globetrotters, Amazon has slashed prices on top-brand suitcases, duffel bags, and travel accessories by up to 65 percent. The sale features durable hardshell suitcases, backpacks, and weekender bags from popular brands like Delsey, Samsonite, and Bagsmart. Essential travel accessories such as luggage tags and packing cubes are also in the mix, making it the perfect time to gear up for future adventures.

Wide Array of Discounted Products

Not limited to Amazon, retailers like Target, Walmart, and Sephora are also offering significant after-Christmas markdowns on a gamut of items from Christmas decorations to beauty products and home organizers. Amazon stands out with its broad range of discounted goods across various categories, including tech, beauty products, fashion, and home essentials, with deals starting at a mere $6. Some standout deals include a 28% discount on a Nespresso coffee and espresso machine, a discounted Casper original pillow, a portable Black+Decker dustbuster, and various kitchen appliances and cookware items on sale.

Post-Christmas Self-Gifting

The period following Christmas provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to treat themselves to post-holiday gifts at affordable prices. With discounts ranging from 14-80% off, some prices are even better than those seen on Black Friday. From Levi’s jeans and anti-aging essentials to tech gadgets like portable speakers and alarm clocks, there’s something for everyone in this post-Christmas sale extravaganza.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case

By Justice Nwafor

The Future of Social Security: Addressing Concerns and Navigating Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

UN Security Council Passes Aid Resolution for Gaza Amid Mixed Reactions

By Saboor Bayat

Deconstructing Women Leadership: The Glass Cliff and the Quest for Authenticity

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zambia's Election Outcome Sparks Controversy: Vice President of Zambia ...
@BNN Newsroom · 59 mins
Zambia's Election Outcome Sparks Controversy: Vice President of Zambia ...
heart comment 0
Unique Real Estate Deal: Waterfront Property Not for Sleeping

By Waqas Arain

Unique Real Estate Deal: Waterfront Property Not for Sleeping
Impending Family Reunion Highlights the Power and Perils of Social Media

By Justice Nwafor

Impending Family Reunion Highlights the Power and Perils of Social Media
Mizzima News Hour: Dec 28 Recap – Weather, History, Sports, and Afghanistan’s Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Mizzima News Hour: Dec 28 Recap - Weather, History, Sports, and Afghanistan's Legacy
Pope Francis’s Approval of Same-Sex Blessings Stirs Global Controversy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Pope Francis's Approval of Same-Sex Blessings Stirs Global Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
1 min
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
2 mins
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
St. Louis Blues' Resilience and Teamwork Shine in Victory Over Dallas Stars
2 mins
St. Louis Blues' Resilience and Teamwork Shine in Victory Over Dallas Stars
Trump's Alleged Demand for a Share of Donations to Pro-MAGA Think Tank Raises Legal Concerns
2 mins
Trump's Alleged Demand for a Share of Donations to Pro-MAGA Think Tank Raises Legal Concerns
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
5 mins
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
6 mins
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
6 mins
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
7 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
9 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
7 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
16 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
19 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
49 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
58 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app