Amanda Davies, 'One Life To Live' Actress, Dies at 42

The acting community is mourning the loss of Amanda Davies, a talented actress known for her role in the ABC soap opera 'One Life To Live'. At the young age of 42, Amanda's sudden passing has left her family and fans in shock.

A Legacy Cut Short

Amanda, the daughter of six-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Erika Slezak, followed in her mother's footsteps playing the teenage version of Erika's character, Victoria 'Viki' Lord. Amanda reprised the role in flashbacks in 2002 and again in 2013 when the show was revived as a web series. Her death, described as 'very sudden' by her family, has left the acting community in sorrow.

A Family United in Art

Amanda's family is no stranger to the silver screen. Her mother Erika played Viki on 'One Life To Live' from 1971 until the show's television finale in 2012. Amanda's father, Brian Davies, is known for his roles in movies such as 'American Gigolo' and 'The Age of Innocence.' Her brother Michael also shares the family's artistic pursuits.

Another Loss for 'One Life To Live'

This loss comes less than two months after the death of Kamar de los Reyes, another actor from the show, who died at age 56 following a battle with cancer. Reyes was known for his role as cop Antonio Vega, a character he portrayed from 1995 until the show ended in 2013. The cast and fans of 'One Life To Live' are grappling with yet another void left by the loss of a beloved actor.