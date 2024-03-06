Almac Group Launches New Facilities in Northern Ireland, Boosting Global Pharma Services

On March 6, Almac Group, a prominent Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the opening of two new state-of-the-art facilities at its headquarters in Northern Ireland, marking a significant stride in its global expansion efforts. These facilities are set to enhance the group's capabilities in commercial manufacturing, packaging, and peptide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production, responding to the growing demands of the pharmaceutical industry.

Strategic Expansion to Meet Industry Demands

The first of the newly unveiled facilities spans 32,000 square feet, dedicated to Almac Pharma Services. This custom-built high-volume plant significantly boosts the company's capacity for commercial manufacturing and packaging of sachet drug product presentations. Equipped with advanced manufacturing suites and automated packaging technologies, the facility also expands the company's Quality Control (QC) Laboratory Testing capacity. Meanwhile, the second facility, a 28,000-square-foot Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) site, doubles the peptide API manufacturing capacity for Almac Sciences. This addition enhances synthesis, purification, and isolation capabilities, positioning the company to better meet the anticipated demand for clinical development and commercial products.

A Milestone in Almac's Global Investment Program

These expansions are part of Almac's ambitious global investment program, which has seen an investment of over £400m / $500m since June 2022. Prior initiatives include the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Commercial Drug Product Partnership, a CDx Development, Manufacturing, and Commercial center, and a drug substance GMP facility. Graeme McBurney, chief operating officer of Almac Group, expressed pride in the company's growth and its commitment to excellence, highlighting the new peptide API manufacturing facility as a key component of Almac Sciences' development and manufacturing expansion initiative.

Commitment to Innovation and Client Needs

Almac's dedication to enhancing its commercial manufacturing and packaging capabilities reflects its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients. With over 55 years of experience, Almac Group remains focused on advancing human health through innovation, maintaining its position as a trusted CDMO partner for the world's leading biopharma companies. The recent expansions underscore Almac's strategy of reinvesting profits back into the business to drive growth, innovation, and client support.

As Almac Group continues to expand its global footprint, the pharmaceutical industry can anticipate greater capacity and capabilities from a company already known for its commitment to quality and innovation. These new facilities not only represent a significant investment in the future of pharma manufacturing and peptide production but also underscore Almac's unwavering dedication to supporting drug development programs worldwide, promising to have a lasting impact on the sector.